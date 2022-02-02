Updated 12.15pm

The teachers’ union has filed a police report over hate speech on social media addressed to an educator.

The Malta Union of Teachers said the comments were posted on Facebook under a news report and that screenshots of the alleged hate speech and incitement of violence have been sent to the Police Commissioner.

The union has called for an investigation, action against the perpetrator and protection for the educator.

Union president Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta the police had acknowledged the report and the MUT had also flagged the case with the Education Minister.

The educator had been identified by the alleged perpetrator in a post under an article about security at Kulleġġ San Ġorġ Preca, Ħamrun.

What was said on social media?

In the Facebook comments, a man who claims his children attend the college says the educators should be hanged.

He claims teachers turn a blind eye to violence there and urged for the "clearing" of "rubbish" from the school.

Times of Malta sourced the comments independently, as the union declined to share them, saying it did not want to spread further hate and also to protect the educator.

Bonnici told Times of Malta this was the first time the MUT was filing a report over hate speech addressed at a particular educator.

"The union itself is often attacked on social media, especially when speaking up in favour of educators’ rights, but, so far, it has not taken police action," he said.

"However, it definitely cannot tolerate any hate speech and incitement of violence addressed at one particular educator, and that is why we immediately alerted the police and requested protection of the individual," he said.