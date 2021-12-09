The Malta Union of Teachers wondered on Thursday whether the education ministry had confused the national curriculum with syllabi after the minister said on Tuesday that the former needed to be changed because of the pandemic.

The union observed in a statement that the ministry a few years ago stopped convening the Curriculum Board, which was overseeing the implementation of the curriculum.

It was that board which in 2012 issued the curriculum framework after consensus between the government, opposition the management of state and private schools and the union.

The document is still in the implementation phase and up to a few days ago teachers were undergoing training about it.

The union insisted that the curriculum does not need changing due to the pandemic. The curriculum is a long-term vision for the education sector, spanning legislatures and providing stability and continuity. In this period of the pandemic, the education sector needed stability more than ever, rather than needless change.

That the ministry saw a need for changing the curriculum because of the pandemic was worrying since no pandemic should ever change the primary aims of the education sector, the union insisted.

Indeed, the curriculum included sufficient elbow room for circumstances such as the pandemic, when operations within the schools were adapted. But this did not mean a change of the curriculum itself.

The union urged the ministry to reconvene the curriculum board for discussion within it. It also called for broad consultation with educators.