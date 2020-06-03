A foundation focused on the professional development of teachers and other educators was launched by the Malta Union of Teachers on Wednesday.

The Sagħtar Foundation will strengthen the union’s professional arm while developing and nurturing the profession of teaching, MUT President Marco Bonnici said during a press conference at the MUT headquarters in Ħamrun.

“We are demonstrating our commitment to not only identify the problems in the field but to be part of the solutions. Through the Fondazzjoni Sagħtar, the MUT is now in a better situation to implement its dual role as a professional organisation and a trade union,” Bonnici said.

The foundation will be chaired by MUT vice president Elaine German, who said that it will focus on publishing and sharing educational material for educators and students.

The flagship project will be the management of the children’s magazine Sagħtar, which will be making a comeback after a five-year absence.

The magazine, which will have Chris Giordano as its editor, will resume its print edition as well as being available online.

Past editions of the magazine have already been uploaded to saghtar.org.mt, while select stories from past publications are also available in audio format from the website.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said the foundation would promote the growth of the teaching profession, enhance the level of education and provide a service to students.

The portal, the minister noted with satisfaction, had already registered 1,300 users for the site.

“There has always been a spirit of professional collaboration between the MUT and the authorities over the years. This government has always worked for the best interest for educators and students so that they are given the best opportunities to improve their skills and abilities. I would like to encourage more people to take an interest and register in this site which I have no doubt several educators and students will find useful,” Bonnici said.

Registration to the Sagħtar Foundation is free of charge and can be done on saghtar.org.mt.