The MUMN has issued directives for mental health nurses providing community and outreach services, after its calls for new uniforms to replace torn ones were ignored.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said on Monday it could not allow “continuous discrimination” with nurses working in the mental health sector.

Next year's budget, it said, failed to address the sector’s needs and no funds had been allocated to replace nurses’ uniforms. It added that nurses were last provided with uniforms four years ago and some were wearing torn and stained uniforms.

Nurses working at Mater Dei Hospital, primary health and St Vincent de Paul had been given new uniforms at the beginning of the year.

And while Mount Carmel Hospital nurses had to use their own vehicles for home visits, Mater Dei nurses had been given a fleet of electric cars to provide this service.

The MUMN said it had therefore ordered nurses to stop using their personal vehicles for community and outreach services and to stop all home visits.

Projects mentioned in four consecutive budgets

The union also noted that the government's 2022 plans for mental health had already been mentioned in the last four budgets.

“The Health Ministry is taking people for a ride by proposing, for the second consecutive year, a search for a hotel to be converted into an acute mental hospital. None of the mental health experts endorsed such an idea."

Earlier this year, the nurses' union slammed the authorities for lack of investment in Mount Carmel, saying wards at the mental institution continue to be closed for refurbishment, never to reopen.

In January, the Maltese Association of Psychiatry described Mount Carmel Hospital as not fit for purpose and called for a temporary mental health hospital until the promised new one is built next to Mater Dei.

In 2018, Health Minister Chris Fearne had said that a new mental health hospital adjacent to Mater Dei Hospital should be up and running by 2025.

The Nationalist Party is promising to close Mount Carmel Hospital and regenerate it as a public open space, with people would have mental health issues treated at a new hospital close to Mater Dei.

A PN government would also update the outdated list of medicines on the government's formulary with innovative treatment for those suffering from chronic mental illness.