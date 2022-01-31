Recent amendments to the General Elections Act which could see police officers vote as early as seven days before actual polling day amounted to a denial of the rights of those officers, the Malta Police Union said on Monday.

The amendments were approved by parliament last week.

As a result, the union said, police officers were being denied the right to vote when the electoral campaigns closed, and they were not being given time to reflect on their vote.

The union said it was not consulted about the changes.