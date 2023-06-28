Teddy Teuma’s move to French football is set to be confirmed after Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and Stade Reims reached an agreement over the transfer fee, according to Belgian reports.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Reims is expected to acquire the signature of the Malta international for a 3 million euro fee together with an additional 2 million euro in bonuses.

Teuma and Reims had already found agreement on the personal terms of the contract as the Malta midfielder was keen on a move to the French Ligue 1.

