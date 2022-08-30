Union Saint-Gilloise has turned down a bid from fellow Belgian side Standard Liege for Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma, reports said on Tuesday.

RMC sport reported that Standard Liege had tabled a €1.5 million bid for the Malta international midfielder but Union Saint-Gilloise quickly turned it down.

In fact, Union Saint-Gilloise have declared that Teddy Teuma was a valuable member of the team and were not ready to part ways with their captain.

Standard Liege have been showing interest in Teuma for several weeks now and it remains to be seen whether they will come back for another offer for the Malta international before the transfer window shuts in Belgium on September 6.

