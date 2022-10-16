Union Berlin’s fairytale run at the top of the Bundesliga continued Sunday after a howler from Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel helped them to a stunning 2-0 win over Edin Terzic’s side.

Two first-half goals from Janik Haberer put Union into dreamland as they extended their five-week run at the top of the table and inflicted a fourth defeat of the season on Dortmund.

The visitors got off to a nightmare start after Kobel handed Union the opener on a silver platter.

As he stepped up to receive a routine backpass from Raphael Guerreiro, Kobel slipped on the grass in his own penalty area, allowing Haberer to tap the ball into the empty net.

Haberer doubled the lead shortly afterwards, smashing the ball into the bottom corner after Union had danced through the lethargic Dortmund back line.

Terzic brought on three attacking players at half-time to try and force a fightback, but it was Union who continued to have the better chances.

