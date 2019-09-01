The UĦM Voice of the Workers criticised authorities on Monday after a meeting intended to ensure recognition for the Allied Health Professionals sector ended without a result.



The union said in a statement it would be holding meetings in the coming days over potential industrial action.



This comes after the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (Dier) said it had no direction on whether Allied Health Professionals should be considered as one sector.



"It is clear that Dier has lost its autonomy and, although it completed the recognition exercise, could not communicate the result after being held back by Castille," the union said.



"In a democracy there should be no interference in the recognition process."



Allied Health Professionals are a group including health care professionals such as dental hygienists, dietitians, medical technologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, radiographers, andd speech language pathologists.

UĦM said such professionals were already covered by a single sectoral agreement, including more than 1,000 people, the absolute majority of whom were members of the union.



"A democratic government should respect the will of the majority to associate with a union of their choice and ensure that such professionals immediately see adequate improvements in their working conditions," the union said.