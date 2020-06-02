The For.U.M. group of trade unions has expressed concern about government 'haste' to get workers back to their work places in the coming days.

The decision was announced by the prime minister on Monday, saying the country was returning to normality after the Covid-19 crisis. He said that workers considered vulnerable should also return, while being vigilant.

In a statement on Tuesday, the trade unions group said there had been a lack of discussions with the unions.

No talks were held on measures to be taken to safeguard workers' health.

Managements had also not been informed and no precautions were being taken to observe social distancing and hygiene.

The decision also did not consider that it would be difficult for some workers to return while schools were closed and they had to care for their children.

The group appealed for talks and for the workers' return to be phased once precautions were put in place. Workers should also continue to have the opportunity of teleworking, it said.