Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has found support from the two police unions after both PL leadership contenders cast doubts about his future.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Cabinet adviser Robert Abela have both alluded that Mr Cutajar’s days could be numbered under their watch.

Mr Cutajar has faced multiple calls for his resignation since the 2016 Panama Papers scandal and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination in 2017.

Protesters demanding the commissioner's resignation in October 2017.

The government has always expressed its faith in his work in the face of these demands for him to step down.

Up until Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced he was stepping down in January, neither Mr Fearne nor Dr Abela ever publicly criticised the police or the commissioner.

In two separate Facebook posts, the Police Officers’ Union (POU) and the Malta Police Association (MPA) both stood by Mr Cutajar.

The POU expressed solidarity with Mr Cutajar and reiterated its faith in his work.

It said Mr Cutajar has always taken an interest in the lower ranks and had always cooperated with the union.

The POU thanked the commissioner for his "priceless contribution" to the police corp.

On its part, the MPA said that while it would refrain from any political discussions, the union had complete faith in the police commissioner.

The Simon Schembri Blue Light Foundation also had words of praise for the commissioner.

It said the foundation has always found excellent cooperation and help from Mr Cutajar.

The police commissioner has kept a low public profile throughout the Caruana Galizia investigation.

He last addressed a press briefing about the assassination three days after Ms Caruana Galizia was blown up outside her home in October 2017.

The Police Commissioner addressing journalists three days after Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination.

Leadership hopeful Robert Abela has hit out at the lack of information and communication about the murder probe.

"If I am chosen prime minister, I will give the Police Commissioner one direction: do your work without looking at people’s faces and without favour. I am convinced that the investigation was done well but more needs to come out,” Dr Abela said this week.

Fellow leadership contender Mr Fearne has said he would like to see a police commissioner who enjoys the support of the entire nation and not just half of it.

He said the commissioner should be appointed by a two-thirds parliamentary vote.