A unique exhibition being held at the Banca Giuratale, Pjazza Indipendenza, Victoria, is raising funds for a horse farm.

The works of art on display make creative use of feathers and all materials used, except for the paints, are items that would have ended up in a landfill.

Artist Toni Ann Muscat said her idea for Finding Feathers came about while she was collecting feathers during volunteer work at the Dreams of Horses Farm in Xagħra.

“It’s an eco-exhibition of sorts ‒ from frames to fabrics, moulted feathers to trimmed horse tail hair,” added Muscat, who has been volunteering at the farm for the past four years.

She stressed that no animals or fowl were harmed in making the artworks and that all feathers were cleaned, pressed and treated so they would be hygienic.

All proceeds will go to the Dreams of Horses Farm.

“My time and supplies are my donation to the farm, so no expenses will be deducted,” she said.

“By purchasing a piece of art, it will be your way of donating to the well-being of all the

animals at the farm.”

Exhibition hours at the Banca Giuratale are Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon. Those who would like to make a donation are to call or visit the farm in the Xagħra valley.