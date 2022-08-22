A small, but very interesting collection of paintings by Audrey Mercieca welcomes you at the entrance of the BOV Victoria branch.

The artist, who hails from Luqa and lives in Gozo, expresses herself by the use of brushes, palette knives and several mixed media on canvas.

The artist paints both from nature and also in her studio.

Many times she paints en plein-air to have a solid observation of nature not only for colours and composition but also for mood and feeling that nature provides.

Mercieca studied design, painting and sculpture with various renowned artists and attended the Malta School of Art and Florence Academy of Art.

Apart from landscapes and floral paintings she also paints figures and portraits, finding deep inspiration from the world around her, creating nature paintings that reflect the beauty of the earth.

Her paintings can be found in several countries. Currently, she is working on the second project of Bandalori for Għasri feast.