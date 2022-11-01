After four Matchdays in the Assikura Women’s League, there is only team that can boast a perfect record.

Raiders Lija have won all three league games they played so far, with a positive goal difference of 10 goals – 11 scored and just one conceded.

For yet another season, the team is led by Switzerland-born coach Denis Guerra whose blueprint on the Raiders team has helped the side become one of the most competitive sides in the local women’s game.

