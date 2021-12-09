Central Business Centres St Julian’s office space and Villa Fieres available for rent

What do you look for in an office? Modern facilities, high-end finishing, and natural light, all tick the box.

Yet, to stretch the proverbial, no office is an island – which means that the outside of an office is as important as the inside. So an office that is close to all amenities, is centrally located, and which offers tenants and their staff plenty of opportunities to go for a walk, enjoy a nice lunch and pop out for a well-deserved coffee – all elements that are critical to staff well-being – ticks all the boxes.

Centrally located in St Julian’s, the office space at Central Business Centres is up there with the best commercial office space available in Malta. Recently built and finished to high standards, and situated right opposite Spinola Bay, the offices enjoy beautiful views of one of the most happening areas on the island. Moreover, the offices are within walking distance of Malta’s entertainment hub – and a short drive away from the commercial areas of Sliema and Valletta.

Apart from the status that a company would enjoy with such a centrally-located area, the location of Central Business Centres St Julian’s makes it ideal for tenants whose business requires frequent meetings, business lunches and entertaining clients.

Central Business Centres St Julian’s

Central Business Centres St Julian’s has office space for rent. On the third floor, 610 square metres are currently available – which also come with an external space of 30 square metres. The penthouse is also available – with 156 square metres of internal space and a stunning outside space of 100 square metres.

A few metres away from Central Business Centres St Julian’s is the historic Villa Fieres. This centuries-old historic villa is currently being restored to its former glory – and once completed by the end of 2021, will be available to rent and operate as a catering establishment. A Grade 2 scheduled building, this beautiful villa enjoys prime views of Spinola Bay, as well as extensive outdoor areas and a panoramic lift. The historic building, sensitive restoration and unique location all combine to create what can be one of the finest catering establishments in Malta.

Photo montage of Villa Fieres

Central Business Centres St Julian’s and Villa Fieres form part of the CBC plc portfolio – this public limited liability company was established in 2014 and is a leading name in the commercial real estate and property market. Its current portfolio also includes Central Business Centres Żebbuġ, Central Business Centres Gudja and commercial property in Żebbuġ, Malta.

For more information, e-mail info@centralbusinesscentres.com and info@cortisgroup.com.