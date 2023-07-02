Rooting for a football club can bring the best out of a person.

The passion of showing your support, the joy when your favourite team scores or wins and the desperation if the contrary happens.

These are all emotions that make the Beautiful Game the most watched sport across the globe.

On the other hand, though, backing your own children during a football match might not always highlight the positive qualities of a parent.

During a football match, or any sport in general, the instinct of parents backing their own children might contrast with how support should really be.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com