Women play a central role in so many aspects of our daily lives. Be it at home, at the workplace or in friends’ circles, women can bring that sense of serenity which is so important in the fast-paced world of today.

Women influence the decisions about the layout of our living spaces, our homes. A keen eye for detail allows women to merge pleasant appearance to functional design, leading to warm and welcoming rooms. An ability to evaluate materials and colour always leads to a unique configuration and women can add that touch of flair to ensure the outcome is both distinctive and alluring.

At the workplace, there are numerous elements that come into play to ensure the environment is conducive to productivity. An active female workforce ensures the company can incorporate a wide range of ideas and viewpoints which will finally lead to greater creativity and originality.

At Dino Fino Home + Contract, almost 75 per cent of the team consists of women – individuals who bring unique traits and skills to the workplace which enrich our company’s capabilities.

March 8 is International Women’s Day and the United Nations have announced their theme as, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dino Fino Home + Contract celebrates the importance of women in our daily lives and look forward to offer their services to help you create your ideal living and work spaces.

Visit the Dino Fino Home + Contract showroom in Msida Valley Road, Birkirkara during the March Open Weekend on March 20, 21, open from 9am till 6pm on both days. You can also visit the new outlet.dinofino.com online store which will be launched on March 15. Dino Fino… Experience. Live. Enjoy.