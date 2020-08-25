Exciting, sporty, smart, confident – four words which perfectly capture the spirit and character of the new Kia Stonic, the South Korean company's first entry into the rapidly expanding small (B-segment) SUV market.

Stonic's arrival is perfectly timed, with the B-SUV market in Europe expected to double to more than two million units a year by 2020, based on 2017 sales.

Stonic is based on the platform of the latest Rio supermini and is powered by high-efficiency, high-technology petrol and diesel powertrains from other Kia models including Ceed. It was designed in Europe at the company's Frankfurt studios, with input from the main design centre at Namyang in Korea. Originally intended as a car solely for Europe, it will now also be sold in Korea, such was the reception it got when shown there.

IAll versions offer an extensive package of connectivity features, including links to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via pre-downloaded smartphone apps, while advanced electronic driver assistance systems such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning and automatic headlight control.

Stonic adds a uniquely Kia twist to the newest and fastest-growing market sector in Europe. B-SUV sales are expected to double to around 2.2 million a year in Europe by 2020.

It brings a distinctive B-SUV look to the multi-award-winning styling which is evident in every model from Kia. Key signature design elements such as the 'tiger-nose' main front grille, the distinctive C-pillar and the straight lines and smooth surfaces ensure that Stonic is instantly recognisable as a Kia.

Stonic and Rio share the same 2,580mm wheelbase, but Stonic is 70mm taller to give it a clear crossover stance, and it is wider with a longer rear overhang to maximise passenger and luggage space. Stonic is not only one of the smartest-looking Kias to date, but also one of the smartest in terms of packaging.

The grade ‘4’ version stands out even more thanks to two-tone paintwork. The roof, wing mirror casings and rear spoiler are picked out in either black, red or orange, depending on the main body colour.

The interior has been designed around the displays for the connectivity technologies. There is a 7.0-inch display with a DAB radio and MP3 compatibility, and on ‘3’ and ‘4’ grades, this is upgraded to a 7.0-inch touchscreen navigation system with Kia Connected Services featuring TomTom Live. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is fitted to every model.

The horizontal theme evident in the exterior styling is repeated in the cabin, emphasising width and space while separating the upper information and lower control areas. The number of buttons and switches has been kept to a minimum to give a neater look and greater functionality.

By the end of this decade the B-SUV market will have overtaken that for larger C-SUVs such as the Kia Sportage, and will account for 10.3 per cent of all European sales. It is a sector dominated by mainstream manufacturers: currently only two premium brands – Audi and Mini – contest it.

B-SUVs are the 'new cool', attracting buyers from the supermini, small MPV and three-door compact hatchback sectors. But Stonic will not simply cannibalise sales from other Kia models. Rather, it will attract customers from other brands to continue Kia's inexorable upwards momentum.

In 2016, Kia's performance across Europe was almost double the five per cent increase in the overall market, giving the company a three per cent share for the first time. In the UK, 2016 growth was even better – 13.8 per cent compared with just two per cent overall, ensuring that Kia ended with a 3.4 per cent market share.