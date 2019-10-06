Founded 107 years ago, Diamond Foods is a historic food company set up and based in San Francisco, California. With a serving area of over 100 countries, the company’s nuts, walnuts, almonds and other snack foods find themselves in the households of people all around the world, including Malta.

Diamond Foods find their products distributed by Fruitland Company Ltd, a fresh produce business unit within Famalco Group. The fruit company also handles a number of produce from numerous suppliers in Europe, Africa and America, such as the yellow GIOIA bananas and red Valentina apples.

Diamond nuts come with a serious scientific list of health benefits not easy to dismiss. Their walnuts are known for being rich in antioxidants and are a super plant source of omega 3s, significantly lowering the risk of heart disease by a substantial amount.

Evidence shows that adding such products to your diet helps promote a healthy gut, supports weight control and good brain function and helps with healthy ageing. According to preliminary studies, walnut products may also help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of some cancers and decrease inflammation.

Diamond of California employees handle their products with extreme care. The nuts are checked individually for any imperfections.

Fruitland Company Ltd is a fresh produce business unit within Famalco.