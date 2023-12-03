The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, within the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality, and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Reforms and Equality, has launched Malta’s third National Strategy on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence (2023 – 2028), entitled ‘UNITE. ENGAGE. ELEVATE.’. It includes 23 measures and 81 action plans which are based on the four pillars of the Istanbul Convention; prevention, protection and support, prosecution and integrated policies.

The Strategy aims to strengthen the continuous and collective commitments among all stakeholders, to implement and carry out coordinated efforts both on a national level and an international level. Some of these include; reforms in legislation on the definitions of the Domestic and Family Unit, the analysis of legal proceedings and systems to address the various barriers people encounter when reporting domestic violence and gender-based violence, particularly those experienced by minority groups, such as LGBTIQ+ persons, migrant communities and people with disabilities.

Each of us has heard a story or lived a reality where alimony is not paid without threats or inconveniences. This leaves the victim and their children at a greater risk-of-poverty. It is therefore a priority laid in this strategy to explore good practices of measures to protect victims and children with regards to alimony and parental alienation; and eliminate the added stresses on victims as well as their children.

Actions of abuse and violence are unacceptable but concluding that all perpetrators are bad people is not the solution to this social issue. The cycle of violence can also lead to the development of children into perpetrators. Highlighting the impact of childhood experiences with violence and the importance of working with perpetrators, the Strategy targets rehabilitative perpetrator programmes for further prevention and support to these individuals, while protecting victims and survivors through monitoring of perpetrators from working with support and protection services for gender-based violence.

Training, access to information, awareness-raising and strengthening of protection and support are also priority areas. Awareness-raising will be conducted through a more targeted approach when it comes to specific information that addresses the realities and risks of these specific minority groups and their intersecting identities. Posters with access to information on services to continue onto Beat the Silence will be distributed throughout Malta and Gozo in the coming weeks. Additionally, the Commission will revise and widen the scope of its Multi-Agency Training in order to reach more professions and equip them with more skills to prevent re-victimisation.

Protection and prosecution will be strengthened. Whether through the St Lucija Hub, electronic tagging, panic alarms or through better legislation and enforcement mechanisms, the Commission through its coordinative and monitoring role will be the driving force to see that through this newly introduced Strategy, individuals and families feel safer and more protected in cases of gender-based violence and domestic violence. The Third National Strategy on Gender-Based Violence & Domestic Violence (2023-2028) is available online on https://www.stopviolence.gov.mt/publications/.