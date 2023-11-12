United Finance p.l.c., a subsidiary of United Group Ltd, redeemed the entire €8,500,000 5.3% Unsecured Bonds 2023, identified by ISIN MT0000131228, upon their maturity date, November 6, 2023.

Trading in these Bonds was officially suspended on October 21, 2023, and as of November 6, 2023, bondholders registered on or before that date received the full principal amount, along with the accrued interest payment for the year.

The Board of Directors expressed heartfelt appreciation to all bondholders, authorised financial intermediaries and the Malta Stock Exchange for their unwavering support throughout this successful bond issue.

As part of the United Group, United Finance brings over 20 years of experience in successfully issuing and managing public bonds, and looks forward to future activity in the Maltese capital markets, remaining open to return if it aligns with the Group's growth investment strategy.