Hertz Malta, a longstanding franchise operated by United Garage Ltd, a subsidiary of the United Group of Companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Gatt Baldacchino as general manager. Gatt Baldacchino, who previously spearheaded the sales and marketing function for Hertz, will assume responsibility for overseeing the local car rental and lease operations.

United Garage Ltd, one of the oldest Hertz franchisees in Europe, has represented the international established car rental brand since 1961. The company also represents the Hertz Multi Brand Franchise portfolio in Malta, which includes Hertz, Thrifty, Dollar and Firefly. With over 60 years’ experience the company has been a pioneering force in the mobility sector.

Commenting about his new role, Gatt Baldacchino said: “I am looking forward to working closely with our dedicated operations and development teams to help refine and explore new ideas surrounding mobility and how we interact with our customers.” He also added that: “Our enduring partnership with Hertz holds a rich legacy in local car rental and leasing, and we are determined to keep pushing the boundaries of mobility.”