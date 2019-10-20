United Group launched its United for Health initiative by marking Pink October with a healthy team breakfast for all employees of the group and its subsidiary companies.

This event was meant to bring about awareness of early cancer detection and preventative lifestyle choices while acknowledging and supporting individuals and families affected by breast cancer in collaboration with Europa Donna Malta.

The group’s chairwoman, Carmen Gatt Baldacchino, presented a donation to Gertrude Abela, president of Europa Donna Malta and board member of Europa Donna Europe. This donation will support Europa Donna Malta’s work of encouraging those undergoing breast cancer treatment, recovery, life after treatment and reconstructive surgery, including the families of patients and survivors.

Customers of United Group’s retail and mobility brands are encouraged to join United Group in supporting Europa Donna by giving a donation in exchange for a pink ribbon pin from any of its retail locations (Debenhams at The Point and Main Street Shopping Complex, Debenhams Beauty Club at The Point, Oasis on Tower Road, MAC Cosmetics in Bisazza Street, The Point or Valletta) or Hertz service outlets (MIA, Luqa Head Office, Preluna Hotel). All donations will go to Europa Donna Malta.

“When it comes to breast cancer, we have learnt that prevention is the best medicine,” said Edmund Gatt Baldacchino, CEO and director of United Group.

“We are united in our commitment to support our employees – and our community – as they work towards a healthier lifestyle, every day. We are also grateful to Europa Donna for sharing our commitment to the community and for providing a priceless resource to everyone in Malta directly and indirectly affected by breast cancer.”

Europa Donna is the European breast cancer coalition that advocates for optimal breast cancer treatment for all women in the EU. Malta is one of 46 countries affiliated with Europa Donna. The Malta branch was established in 1987 as the Mastectomy Support Group and renamed the Breast Care Support Group in 1989 before it affiliated with the Europa Donna coalition in 2004.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in Malta, with one in 10 women expected to contract the disease during their lifetime. According to the World Health Organisation, there is not sufficient knowledge on the causes of breast cancer; therefore, early detection of the disease remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control.

When breast cancer is detected early, and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured. If caught late, however, curative treatment is often no longer an option.