The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales on Wednesday formally submitted their joint bid to host Euro 2028 to European governing body UEFA.

The “Expression of Interest” comes on deadline day, with The Times in London reporting earlier this week that the UK and Ireland bid was set to be unopposed.

A joint statement from the five associations read: “We believe Euro 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK and Ireland.

“This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximising the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta