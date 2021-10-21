The Yachting Malta Coastal Race found its start on Wednesday morning.

A total of 42 teams entered the race representing 17 countries. Royal Malta Yacht Club Principal Race Officer, Peter Dimech, sent the competitors on a course of approximately 30 nautical miles north west to Comino.

The Coastal Race is the traditional prelude to the Rolex Middle Sea Race, which starts on Saturday.

Starting from the Marsamxett Harbour, the international fleet first rounded the Valletta Harbour Fairway Buoy.

After hoisting spinnakers, the yachts were a magnificent sight as they headed past the Sliema seafront and St Paul’s Island.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta