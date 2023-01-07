Birkirkara women’s team coach Jose Borg was impressed with the way Manchester United blew away his side during Friday’s international friendly at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Women’s Super League side opened a six-goal advantage in the opening 45 minutes before adding four more after the break to wrap up a large 10-0 victory.

Borg explained how the technical and physical level that the Red Devils showed against them reflects the growth that the women’s game has made in recent years.

