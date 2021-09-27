The United States won the Ryder Cup on Sunday, taking an insurmountable lead over Europe in the team golf showdown to reclaim the trophy.

After victories by Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson Dechambeau put the Americans on the brink of victory at 14-6, it was two-time major winner Collin Morikawa who delivered the clinching blow.

Needing only a half-point to guarantee US victory, Morikawa hit a tee shot at the par-3 17th to three feet from the hole.

After Norway’s Viktor Hovland missed a 45-foot birdie putt, Morikawa tapped in to clinch a half-point for the US side, going 1-up with one hole remaining and assuring the US triumph.

