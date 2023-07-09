United States women’s team star Megan Rapinoe announced on social media on Saturday that she would be retiring from football at the end of this season.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the 38-year-old posted.

“I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever,” she added.

The two-time World Cup winner, well known for her activism, is part of the USA squad for the upcoming women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

