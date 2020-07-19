Elena Attard, a student from Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form, Victoria, has been awarded a needs-based, partially-funded scholarship to undertake the two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma at United World College (UWC) in Dilijan, Armenia, starting in August.

The 18 UWC international schools across the world strive for academic excellence using their internationally recognised educational pedagogy pioneered by Kurt Hahn to offer the internationally respected IB diploma. The schools also focus on cultivating a learning environment grounded on values that encourage the development of well-rounded alumni.

The scholarship was awarded by the UWC Malta national committee which aims to raise awareness about the UWC movement and select local students to attend their colleges.

Meanwhile, Hailey Ciantar, a student from St Aloysius’ College Sixth Form, Birkirkara, is currently undertaking a sponsored UWC online short course entitled ‘Building a Sustainable Future’.

The five-week, six-hour weekly course is addressing environmental, economic and social sustainability issues and hosting discussions on visions of a sustainable future. The course is giving participants the opportunity to rethink what sustainability means to them by engaging in collaborative projects, interactive workshops, debates, reflections and presentations by guest speakers.

For more information about the UWC, e-mail info@mt.uwc.org or visit the links below.

www.mt.uwc.org

www.facebook.com/uwcmalta