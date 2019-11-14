For the past nine months, participants from the four corners of the globe and residing in Malta have been preparing an international repertoire of music will be showcased to the public at St Aloysius College Theatre on Saturday.

The concert, titled Sinfonija, will feature tunes and songs from all over the world, from Maltese folk tunes to rhytmic Latin songs, from gospel music to well-known European tunes.

It will also feature special performances from the China Cultural Institute and the Malta Malayalee Association, giving a taste of traditional Chinese and Indian dances, music and songs.

There will also be guest performers during the night, including the Gozitan Community Choir as well as Future Voices Group.

Sinfonija is coordinated by the Malta Unesco Youth Association and is supported by the Creative Communities Fund of the Arts Council Malta.

Sinfonija is being held at St Aloysius College Theatre on Saturday at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com.