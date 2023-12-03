The Maltese people are renowned for their profound compassion. The 16-day activism aimed at raising awareness on domestic violence is a testament to our steadfast commitment to strong values of love and respect.

Awareness is crucial to fostering a society that acknowledges, addresses and seeks to prevent domestic violence while offering dignity to survivors. This year’s theme, ‘Beat the Silence’, resonates with a profound call to action, urging us to confront the issues of domestic violence and gender-based violence that are, sadly, a reality within our communities. It serves as a poignant reminder that we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the difficult realities faced by women, men and children.

Our awareness campaign encapsulates a collective responsibility that we, as a society, share in breaking the silence surrounding these critical issues. It challenges us to go beyond merely acknowledging the existence of domestic violence and gender-based violence but, moreover, pushing us to actively stand up against them.

Change requires a united front, including individuals from all walks of life.

The measures outlined in a newly introduced national strategy this week represent significant strides in the tackling of domestic violence. For instance, there is a clear commitment to address domestic violence through substantial investment in the professional development of our personnel, thus enabling them to better support victims.

Our professionals are the unsung heroes whose dedication and compassion shine brightly. Whether they are counsellors, social workers, police officers or lawyers, they weave a safety net of empathy. They stand as a beacon of hope as they help victims rediscover their strength and reclaim their independence.

Efforts are underway too to establish centres that will provide comprehensive support for domestic violence victims. These centres will offer a range of essential services, including assistance with filing police reports, access to primary healthcare and the availability of legal aid lawyers.

Additionally, dedicated personnel will be on hand to attend to the needs of victims’ children. Commendably, the government is also implementing key measures in response to Judge Geoffrey Valenzia’s inquiry report, including legislative amendments redefining domestic violence.

Asking for help is not a sign of weakness - Lydia Abela

In the realm of justice, ongoing and proactive initiatives are underway to bolster the frequency of hearing sessions and increase the number of judges specifically assigned to domestic violence cases.

Additionally, a budget measure which invests in discreet panic alarms, empowering victims to silently request immediate police assistance, is another important step to protect victims in a timely manner. These initiatives, among others, embody the commitment to tangible actions in the fight against domestic violence.

Education is also key to effectively combating domestic violence; an important aspect of the five-year strategy that acknowledges and navigates diverse realities. Education empowers individuals to recognise the signs of abuse.

Moreover, education equips individuals with the tools to challenge norms that perpetuate gender-based violence.

Another significant aspect is providing education to individuals who are experiencing domestic violence. We need to empower them to break free from the cycle of abuse and reclaim control over their lives. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Rather, it reflects strength and courage.

Many survivors of domestic violence recall how they hesitated to seek help due to feelings of shame, fear or a sense of isolation. However, reaching out for help does not diminish one’s strength. On the contrary, it demonstrates resilience. We need to show that there is a sense of community and solidarity out there, ready to embrace and help individuals.

No matter how hard we work in this field, it is never enough. We must continue to persist in enacting legislation and implementing the necessary changes to effectively respond to the constantly evolving dynamics of domestic violence.

Lydia Abela

By continuing to work together, we further strengthen our resolve to create a society where everyone is aware, informed and committed to beat the silence. Together, we can build a future for all, including for those who have suffered and look forward to being free from the shadows of domestic violence.