Unity in diversity is used as an expression of harmony and unity between dissimilar individuals or groups. It is a concept of ‘unity without uniformity and diversity without fragmentation’ that shifts focus from unity based on a mere tolerance of physical, cultural, linguistic, social, religious, political and ideological and psychological differences towards a more complex unity based on an understanding that difference enriches human interactions.

In Mahatma Gandhi’s words: “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilisation.”

Diversity of opinion in politics, for instance, is acceptable in a democratic society. Yet democracy also calls for civil respect of each other’s views and opinion and should not harbour resentment towards opposing parties to the extent of causing divisions even between family households.

During the last few months, social media has been barraged with exhaustive political content. Clear evidence of the strong divergence of opinion and views of how to run this country is reflected in the prospects outlined in each party’s manifesto, which almost promise heaven on earth.

Reality proves otherwise. Circumstances change and we must often put aside our pre-planned agenda and together face unpredictable events. We have all seen the devastating effect of the pandemic with over six million deaths worldwide. We have all seen how the war in Ukraine has rocked the world economy, and worst of all, has caused many deaths of innocent citizens.

In the encyclical Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis admits that “for many people today, politics is a distasteful word. Corruption, poor governance, and seemingly hopeless division have led to a high degree of cynicism towards political leaders in many countries”. On the contrary, he considers politics a noble profession, but only if leaders practise it “out of a tender care for others”.

Politicians have a unique opportunity: they can help individuals, but they also have the power to create the conditions for people to flourish, which has a much larger impact. Politics has fallen into disrepute because an unhealthy populism has corrupted it. As Francis says, we need “a better kind of politics, one truly at the service of the common good”.

Fratelli Tutti seeks to bring people together in an era when we are drifting further apart. Its message is that “we need to think of each other more and more as a single family dwelling in a common home”. This reminds us that, for all our differences of character and viewpoint, we have been called to be together.

We need to think of each other more and more as a single family dwelling in a common home - Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti

We are all children of God. In his letter to the Galatians St Paul says: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus”.

Unity in diversity teaches us that although we hang on to our political beliefs and convictions, these differences cannot keep us apart and we are always united for the betterment of our nation.

In the words of St Mother Teresa: “Only humility will lead us to unity and unity will lead to peace”.

Gordon Vassallo is an an accredited spiritual guide at the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality.

gordon@atomserve.net