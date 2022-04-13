Universal’s publishing arm will represent Elvis Presley’s song catalogue, according to the terms of a new deal announced Tuesday by the company and Authentic Brands Group, an intellectual property management outfit.

The companies did not provide the financial terms of the deal, which builds on a pre-existing relationship between them.

The agreement comes just months before the June release of Baz Luhrmann’s anticipated biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Presley, who died at 42 years old in 1977, is among music’s best-selling artists with more than 500 million records sold, with hits including Can’t Help Falling in Love and Viva Las Vegas.

ABG’s portfolio also includes stars like Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.

The agreement is the latest development in a music rights rush that’s seen companies pay enormous sums for the catalogs of superstars including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this year Universal also acquired Sting’s publishing catalogue.