Two academics from the University of Malta have led innovative research to find a way to quantify the level of damage suffered by satellites from space debris.

Dr Robert Camilleri and Dr Leonardo Barilaro from the University’s Institute of Aerospace Technologies developed a concept whereby thermal sensors measure the rise in temperature caused by impacts from space debris in satellite shields, and determine the size of the debris from the kinetic energy generated.

Satellites are equipped with shields that can withstand impacts from debris smaller than 1mm. Most modern materials used in these shields are tested to establish if it can withstand specific impacts. However, there is a significant research interest to quantify the level of damage following such impacts.

The concept developed in this research will enable scientists to quantify the level of damage suffered by a satellite shield and thereby determine the state of the satellite’s mission. This technique has never been explored before, due to difficulties related to the complexity of the phenomenon.

Preliminary results indicate that the system achieved its intended goal, and the team is currently working towards a joint publication. As with all research, the quest to answer one question often results in new ones being generated, and which remain unanswered.

The ever-increasing number of earth-orbiting spacecraft and disused space junk is resulting in a dramatic rise in the risk of space debris impacting and damaging satellites and thereby negatively impacting the transmission of the internet, TV, radio, GPS and most telecommunications on earth.

Debris that is a few centimetres wide or larger can be detected by radars on earth, and satellites that are on collision course may take evasive manoeuvres. However, space debris between 1mm and 10mm at low earth orbit, where velocities are over five kilometres per second, pose a threat to orbiting satellites as these are too small to detect and contain significant kinetic energy to damage satellite shields.

This research is an important milestone and an important step for further collaboration between the University of Malta, the University of Oxford and University of Padova in the field of space research.

During their research the University of Malta academics collaborated with Prof. Alessandro Francesconi and his team, Dr Cinzia Giacomuzzi, and Dr Lorenzo Olivieri from the Centro di Ateneo di Studi e Attività Spaziali ‘Giuseppe Colombo’ (CISAS) of the University of Padova, and Dr Paul Beard and Dr Chiara Falsetti from the Institute of Thermofluids at the University of Oxford, to design, manufacture and test the system.

The research was conducted as part of the project ‘CaDetS – A Calorimetric Detection System for Hyper Velocity Impacts’ which was funded by the Malta Council for Science & Technology (MCST) through the Internationalisation Partnership Awards Scheme.