University and MCAST students are calling for lectures and examinations to remain online after COVID-19 active cases have spiked in recent days.

This week saw many students attending lessons online, with schools and childcare centres set to physically re-open their doors on January 10.

Reading a Bachelor’s Degree in Game Art and Visual Design at MCAST, Jean Pierre Farrugia took matters into his own hands and set up a petition for lectures to remain online on Thursday evening.

Students are expected to start physically attending lectures at Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology on Monday.

With a target of 500 signatures, the petition had received over 425 by Friday afternoon.

“The situation at MCAST has been the same, measures are being taken sure, but it’s not enough. We wear masks and sanitise our desks before and after we use them but that’s it," Pierre Farrugia told Times of Malta.

"We get checked at the entrance for our temperature and sanitise our hands."

“We want to stick to online because, as it stands, no one is safe. Cases are still going up and the school environment, as safe as they promise us it is, it’s not enough,” he said.

He said some students are more vulnerable to others and could potentially become carriers, spreading the cases even more.

"We want to limit that while keeping ourselves and families safe.”

Questions sent to MCAST have not yet elicited a response.

RELATED STORIES School attendance to remain obligatory

In the case of the University of Malta, while some individual faculties must decide whether lectures planned to start on January 10 will be held in person or virtually- examinations are to be held in person.

Those who contract COVID-19 will be allowed to sit for the tests a few weeks later, rather than having to wait until September.

In a separate petition ‘Lectures and Examinations to remain online for sake of Students’ and lectures’ health’ set up by University Students on Tuesday now has over 1,860 signatures on Friday with a target of 2,500.

“Thousands of students have sacrificed a lot this year to ensure their own safety as well as that of their loved ones, and it seemed like just a few months ago we were experiencing a breath of fresh air with the relaxation of measures and life returning to a semblance of normality,” the petition reads.

“Unfortunately, this is not the case anymore with the recent alarming surge of COVID 19 cases, proving that the new variant of the virus spreads like wildfire (…) students plea that they have sacrificed way too much this year to endanger themselves now when the number of infections is at an all-time high.”

Law students join in the call for exams to be held online

Law student organisations GħSL and Elsa Malta have written to the university administration, the dean of the Faculty of Law, the heads of departments and the government insisting that examinations are held online.

“Daily COVID-19 cases are not simply 30-80 cases anymore, but over a thousand cases daily, constantly on the rise. Hence, how does the Faculty of Laws presume that law students are able to attend physical examinations under these conditions?,” the organisations said.

“It is absolutely absurd to think that a student should be forced to attend a physical exam when Malta is amidst a pandemic, unfortunately leading to a high rise in cases again.”

The organisations highlighted that students will avoid getting tested during the exam period and therefore put other students and their families at risk.