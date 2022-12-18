The University of Malta recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), boosting an already strong relationship between the country’s research community and Europe’s flagship life science organisation.

The EMBL is an intergovernmental organisation that undertakes fundamental research in molecular biology, studying the story of life. It offers services to the scientific community, trains the next generation of scientists and strives to integrate the life sciences across Europe.

Previous interactions include training in genome biology, organised in collaboration with the Ministry for Education and the University’s Department of Applied Biomedical Science, as well as joint research and Maltese student visits to EMBL sites in Heidelberg, Germany, and Hinxton, the UK.

The new agreement aims to further stimulate mutually beneficial scientific and academic exchange across multiple life research areas related to infection biology, human ecosystems, planetary biology and data sciences, and is fully aligned with EMBL’s current programme 'Molecules to Ecosystems'.

This highly collaborative programme, launched earlier this year and running until 2026, comes at a time of major global challenges. It aims to advance understanding of ecosystems at the molecular level, as well as exploring life in the context of changing environments. The new programme capitalises on international cooperation to enhance access to research tools that are important assets for the scientific community in Malta.

Speaking following the signing of the new agreement, EMBL director general Edith Heard said: “Our combined efforts and research focus laid the foundation of this MoU, and we are confident that it will further boost scientific and institutional co­operation. With the launch of EMBL’s new and ambitious programme, we are very happy to be joined in this endeavour by our Maltese friends and collaborators. I am certain that this agreement will encourage new projects and initiatives with the University of Malta, enhancing the participation of Maltese scientists in new areas of joint research to strengthen scientific potential in Malta.”

The University of Malta’s current research units include, among many others, research groups on bioinformatics, climate research and marine geology and seafloor surveying, as well as research platforms on data science, maritime and bioethics. The university is also a member of the SEA-EU European University Alliance, comprising nine partners from various EU member states.

Commenting on the new agreement, University rector Alfred Vella said: “This MoU boosts and solidifies the association between EMBL and the University of Malta’s academics and researchers, who are active in the field of life sciences. I am confident this agreement will lead to increased research, training and scientific cooperation with EMBL, a worldwide leader of biological expertise, thereby pushing forward the university’s vision of engaging in world-class research that contributes to the benefits of humanity.”