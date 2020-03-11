Dozens of public events have been cancelled in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Malta.

The University of Malta announced that all its events, conferences and meetings would not take place and visiting lecturers due to arrive before the end of April told to cancel their travel plans.

It said this was "due to latest developments surrounding the coronavirus".

Several feasts have been cancelled, a children's cinema day postponed and exhibitions stopped.

The musical Sister Act, which was due to have its opening night in Gozo next week has also been postponed and those who bought tickets are to be contacted about new dates.

Response to event restrictions

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela banned outdoor events with more than 2,000 people and indoor events of 700 people.

Cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlò, who postponed his upcoming show 'Other Places' which was set to open next week, said people need to take responsibility for containing the virus.

"We are collectively and personally responsible to prevent and limit the spreading of this virus in any way possible," he said. "We must start by listening to our doctors and adhering to their advice."

A number of other exhibitions have taken similar measures.

Here is a list of events that have been cancelled:

An exhibition by Tonio Mallia that was due to be held at Gallery 23 in Balzan between March 19 and April 15 has been postponed.



Aestimtio, a collective exhibition featuring the works from Madeleine Vella Satariano and Guzeppi Theuma, held at the Żabbar Sanctuary Museum, has also be postponed after being due to open in late March.





The six-artist exhibition #24 as well as Mario Agius's wood sculpture exhibition Il-Ħajja have also been cancelled.





An exhibition of Maltese crucifixes due to open on Wednesday evening at the Italian Cultural Institute has been postponed.





Caritas Malta Epilepsy Association's seminar on epilepsy which was scheduled for March 14 at the Dolmen Hotel was being postponed.





Research Seminar Ageing, religiosity and spirituality in Malta: Implications for social and health care policy scheduled for Wednesday at the Faculty of Theology has been cancelled.

The Aquinas Lecture organised by the Faculty of Theology, scheduled for March 18 March at the Wignacourt Museum, Rabat, has also been cancelled.

The Mahler's Sixth concert scheduled for Saturday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre has also been cancelled.





The musical Sister Act, which was due to run between March 19 to March 22 at the Astra Theatre in Gozo has also be postponed.





The external celebrations for the feast of St Joseph in Rabat due next week have been cancelled





Senglea Parish announced that the annual pilgrimage of Christ the Redeemer would be postponed from March 20 to June 21.





The Gatsby, scheduled for March 14, has been postponed for April 18 at Gianpula.



St Julian's local council has also cancelled St Patrick's Day celebrations.





Times Events Quiz Night, scheduled for March 13 at The Plaza shopping mall has been postponed.





Children's cinema day, which was scheduled to take place at all local cinemas this Saturday has also been postponed.

Are you organising a major event that is being cancelled because of coronavirus? Let us know by emailing newsroom@timesofmalta.com