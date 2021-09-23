The university will be holding a series of graduation ceremonies for those students who completed their studies in 2020 and 2021 after last year's events had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

In a statement, the University of Malta said that following the absence of graduation ceremonies last year to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation ceremonies will take place at the University of Malta's sports complex.

Undergraduate ceremonies for both 2020 and 2021 students will take place throughout November and December 2021, while postgraduate ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 students are scheduled for March and April 2022.

"These ceremonies will include guests, who will be following live from a separate tent, ensuring that COVID-19 measures are strictly adhered to," the university said.

It is unclear whether only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend, in line with the requirements for organised mass events.

In 2020, the university had said that with restrictions in place at the time, it was not possible to hold graduation ceremonies for the 3,500 students who were meant to graduate that year as this would mean excluding family members and friends from attending.

All graduands were issued with their degree or diploma scroll dated November 20, 2020. The university has yet to say whether it will be issueing fresh scrolls with backdated details.