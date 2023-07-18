Academic Peter Mayo’s role at the University of Malta was cut down “to reflect his current commitments”, the University of Malta said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, Professor Mayo took to Facebook to express his disappointment that he had been denied an extension in a full-time position as a professor, with fellow academics rallying behind him in support.

The 68-year-old expert on adult education, who has over 100 papers to his name, said that the decision to scale down his role to that of a resident academic came despite a recommendation from the Faculty of Education that was endorsed by its Dean.

In its statement the University said that the appointment of academic staff beyond retirement age is approved on the basis of objective criteria, which they said includes “the needs of the University including the academic workload of the individual as expressed through teaching effort, academic administration and research”.

“In the case of Professor Mayo, his full-time post was adjusted to reflect his current commitments to the University,” it said.

Mayo's position would still entail “a teaching and research position equivalent to a half-load of a full-time Professor”.

The University added that it has a duty to ensure that public funds are used “effectively and responsibly” and that it has a responsibility to continue to invest in new and upcoming talent.

Last year it was revealed that the University’s budget for the current academic year had been slashed by €1.1 million.

University rector Alfred Vella told Times of Malta in August 2022 that while the University would not be able to hire new staff and new plans would have to go on the back burner, there would be no staff layoffs, reduced salaries or decreased learning resources for academics as a result of the cuts.