The University of Malta has denied that an academic's transfer from one faculty to another was motivated by her pro-choice views.

Yesterday during a court sitting Professor Isabel Stabile said that she had moved from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery to the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the University because the former appeared to be "unhappy with (her) approach as a doctor for choice" and that she had moved away after being "ostracised".

Stabile was testifying in a case opened in Malta by Andrea Prudente, an American woman who has started a legal battle over the country's blanket ban on abortion after doctors refused to terminate her unviable pregnancy last year.

As well as being an academic, Stabile works as a gynaecologist and obstetrician in private practice.

However, in a brief statement on Friday, the University said that, according to its records, Stabile's transfer "was not motivated in any way by her Pro-Choice stance".

"The University allows, and indeed encourages, its academics to form and express opinions about any issues without fear of retribution," it said.