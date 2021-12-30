The University has been urged to move its January exams online, with the students' wing of Moviment Graffitti saying it was illogical that the authorities had decided that students in quarantine could not take their exams, forcing them to sit in September instead.

Graffitti said it backed arguments by the KSU students' council and academic staff to move lectures and exams online.

With a significant number of students having work placements and practicals in the summer, the time to study for students decreased, Graffitti said.

And there was a risk that students and their families would avoid being tested simply not to go to quarantine, thus positing a health risk to the rest of the population.

In both 2020 and 2021, exams were successfully held online, it recalled.

The Gozo University Group (GUG) on Wednesday said it was unfair and illogical to have exams postponed to the next session due to circumstances over which students have no control.

"Having to sit for the first time in September would mean that if a student fails this first session, the student would not have the opportunity to re-sit for the exam in the same year," it said.

"Also, no one can guarantee that the COVID-19 situation in September will be any better than it is now."

It said students deserve to have some peace of mind and a viable option that they could resort to should they be stuck in quarantine.