Sustainable energy experts working in academia, industry and policy-making across the globe will gather in Malta in July for a symposium organised by the University of Malta.

The University will be hosting the seventh international Offshore Energy and Storage Symposium (OSES 2023) between July 12 – 14.

The OSES symposium provides a platform for academics, industry and policy makers worldwide to share the latest research and technology developments in marine-based sustainable energy technologies, addressing both offshore renewable energy generation and energy storage. Session topics shall cover offshore wind energy, floating solar photovoltaics, offshore green hydrogen production, multi-purpose offshore platforms, decarbonisation of maritime transport, as well as long-duration energy storage technologies, including compressed air and thermal energy storage.

Invited keynote speakers include Prof. James F. Manwell, founding director of the Wind Energy Center of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, in the United States, Prof. Antonio Marco Pantaleo who is the European Innovation Commission Programme Manager for Energy Systems and Green Technologies, Karina Würtz from the German Offshore Wind Energy Foundation and Professor Simone Borg from the University of Malta and Malta’s Ambassador for Climate Action.

The local organisation committee includes Prof. Tonio Sant and Prof. Claire De Marco from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Dr Robert N. Farrugia from the Institute for Sustainable Energy, supported by the University of Malta’s Conference Unit.

Ministry working on 'framework' for floating offshore wind farms

The event is organised in collaboration with the Universities of Nottingham and Windsor (Canada), and the Fraunhofer Institute for Energy Economics and Energy System Technology (Germany), with the support of the Institution for Engineering and Technology (IET) and the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) of the UK.

OSES 2023 is being sponsored by the Falzon Group of Companies, Enemed Co. Ltd., Glosten and Multigas Ltd. It is also being sponsored by the Horizon 2020 project VENTuRE participants, which include the University of Malta, Naval Architectural Services and the Universities of Strathclyde and Genoa.

Detailed information about the event is available online.

Early bird registration closes on June 2.

The event will be held at the Corinthia St George's Bay Hotel in St Julian's.