A team from the Data Science Research Platform (DSRP) at the University of Malta has recently been awarded a €50,000 grant to develop 3D reconstruction models using optical images captured by the Pléiades satellite. The work forms part of the Satellite Training and Networking (Satinet) project.

Pléiades is the first satellite able to capture three consecutive high-resolution images of the same region within a relatively short timeframe. This enables researchers to use computer vision techniques to estimate the elevation of objects from the land surface.

Researchers at the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) have developed a system to generate 3D reconstructions of scenes captured by the satellite. This technology makes it possible to update the digital elevation models on a daily basis. However, the 3D reconstruction system has an inherent error margin and can also introduce distortions in the models. The Satinet project aims to develop more advanced computer vision techniques to improve the quality of the existing 3D reconstruction model.

Satinet is a collaborative project between the University and CNES, and is funded by the bilateral funding programme between the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) and CNES. The project’s principal investigator is Dr Reuben Farrugia from the University’s Department of Communications and Computer Engineering.

The project will also finance an MSc by research project in collaboration with CNES at the department.

