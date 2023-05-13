University of Malta finished their commitments on a high as they retained the E&L Futsal Trophy after defeating champions Luxol 3-2 in a highly entertaining final.

For the University sid this was the third success in this competition and the third win over the same opponents in this competition.

University of Malta surged ahead in the first half through Andre Cachia who ran behind the Luxol defence and beat goalkeeper Ryan Marmara with a fierce shot.

In the second half, Luxol were unlucky not to restore parity as they hit the post twice. The UOM were more ruthless as in the subsequent action they doubled the score through Andre Cachia who found the back of the net.

