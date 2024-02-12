University of Malta ACJ Group finished the first round of the Enemed Futsal League with maximum points when they beat the champions Luxol St Andrew’s 2-1.

The University side were in a class of their own throughout the game with Luxol having several players missing and were time and again caught by their opponents’ counterattacks.

The University of Malta surged ahead when Melvin Borg received the ball from Guillherme Fonseca and beat Clint Mifsud with a powerful low shot.

Luxol tied the score when Andre Ciancio beat keeper Ryan Scerri.

