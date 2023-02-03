The chaotic situation of tables and chairs on one of Valletta’s main streets has triggered a judicial protest by the University of Malta against the capital’s local council.

Acting on information that the local council played an important role in the granting of permits for tables and chairs outside commercial establishments, the university has resorted to legal action over the state of affairs right outside the entrance to its Valletta campus.

In the judicial protest, the university says the area on Merchants’ Street has descended into chaos, with tables and chairs all over the place, from morning opening hours until late evening.

Street furniture clutters the middle of the road, along the façade of the University Campus and even right in front of the entrance, not only blocking the public thoroughfare but creating obstacles to students and staff accessing the premises.

Those tables and chairs, serving private commercial interests, were not only spoiling the ambience but also impacted the historical, artistic and educational value of the old university.

The current situation is also negatively impacting the “intrinsic value” of the capital city which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Rather than safeguarding the city, as expected, the local council was perpetrating abuse by granting authorisation “lacking all logic”, favouring commercial interests “over and above everything and everyone else,” protested the university.

The judicial protest, filed before the First Hall, Civil Court, was also being served upon the Malta Tourism Authority, the Lands Authority, the Lands Board and the Parliamentary Secretary responsible for Local Councils so that they might take steps in terms of law.

The university also reserved its right to take further legal action.

Lawyer Carlos Bugeja signed the judicial act.