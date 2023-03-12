The University of Malta and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc have signed a collaborative agreement covering initiatives at various university faculties, particularly those of engineering, built heritage, arts, economics, management, accountancy, social well-being, and labour studies.

The initiatives include the sponsorship of activities organised by the faculties involved, collaborations on research projects between the two entities, software licences to be used by students, as well as sponsorship of other prizes for students, such as those affiliated to the Dean’s Award events.

The agreement was signed by University rector Alfred Vella and Farsons Group chairperson Louis Farrugia in the Redler Room at The Brewhouse at the Central Business District, Mrieħel, in the presence of representatives from each side.

Vella commented that the university was “delighted to be part of this agreement with one of Malta’s leading food and beverage organisations”, adding that he hoped the initiative would enhance students’ experience at university and build closer ties between industry and academia.

Farrugia said this was Farsons’ third cooperation agreement with the University of Malta, adding that “we hope to further expand the education and industrial links to respond effectively to the fast-changing needs of the industry in Malta”.