Updated 5.22pm

Security guards who stopped students from wearing a mask depicting a government minister on campus were "not empowered" to do so and it "will not happen again", the rector of the University of Malta has said.

On Monday, a member of activist group Moviment Graffitti was told political protests were not allowed on campus and ordered to hand over a mask depicting Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

The University initially supported the security guard, saying Freshers' week was not the appropriate platform for political protest.

However, the University rector, Professor Alfred Vella, says it will not happen again.

“It is painful that this has happened," he told Times of Malta. "The people on the ground were not empowered to act this way by the University. "Of course protests are allowed on campus. This will not happen again.

"I’m disappointed by the reaction and feel the media is making something out of nothing.”

Later in the day, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also made it clear he disagreed with the way the situation had been handled, calling the censorship "stupid".

Graffitti activists return to campus

Student members of the activist group Moviment Graffitti turned up once again on Tuesday wearing the outfit in a protest against overdevelopment on the island.

Inside the controversial costume. Video: Jonathan Borg and Bernard Casha

It comprises a cardboard tower and masks of both Dr Borg and Malta Developers' Association President Sandro Chetcuti.

Moviment Graffitti member Noah Fabri, 19, said the University was being hypocritical.

“It’s very serious that it isn’t allowing us to protest in this space when other political parties are present," he said.

"Most of the students agree with us and they’re on our side. A lot of academics are on our side as well and I think if the academics of the University are on your side then there’s an issue.”

Academics defend students

Those he was referring to include the University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA) who issued a statement signed by President Dr Jean Paul Baldacchino which defended "freedom of speech of staff and students alike".

Individually, academics also expressed their support of the student activists.

Ġorġ Mallia, head of the Department of Media and Communications wrote on Facebook: "Please tell me that this is all some sick, misguided joke. Universities should PROMOTE satire, not restrain it! The university I love and work for should be better than this.”

Professor Andrew Azzopardi , the Dean of Faculty of Wellbeing, said students should "NEVER be shut down - I appeal that what looks like a unilateral decision is reversed immediately!”

Professor Mark Anthony Falzon, head of the Department of Sociology, said student activists should have the right to protest "at the University Freshers' Week and any other place/time of their choice."

He said the University's initial response, that it was an attempt to defuse an escalating situation "was pathetic to say the least".

University student David Bugeja says students should feel empowered to affect change. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Students 'upset' at move

Students on campus on Tuesday had a mixed reaction to being approached by a walking ten-foot cardboard tower with the face of Minister Borg attached to it. While some laughed, others were compelled to speak.

“I see many young people who were not so bothered and it’s really sad, honestly,” said 20-year-old David Bugeja.

“Only a minority are really aware about the problem and many students are happy go lucky.

"The University campus is an area where change should be empowered, and this stuff should be really popular, but apparently it’s not.

"I’m upset because we have political candidates who are just a few metres away and that’s so wrong."

Ian Borg, whose face was at the centre of this controversy, made light of the publicity he was getting over the mask on Twitter saying: “I think Minister Jose Herrara wouldn’t mind one too, enjoy guys.”

He ended with the hashtags #BackToUni #FreshersWeek #FreedomOfSpeech #FreedomOfExpression.