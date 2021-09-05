The University of Wolverhampton has extended its international reach further by recently signing a new transnational partnership agreement with STC Malta.

STC Malta has been a leading business and IT institution for higher education for more than two decades, offering a wide range of courses to Maltese and international students.

The new partnership is offering undergraduate degree courses from September via a computing and a business pathway, once students have completed their NCC qualifications at STC. NCC Education is an awarding organisation and global provider of British education.

Tim Steele, pro vice-chancellor (Global Opportunities) at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “The university is delighted to confirm that it has approved an academic partnership with STC Malta and we welcome this institution to our ever-growing portfolio of transnational partners across the globe.

We are extremely impressed with STC’s commitment to the student experience and excellent academic quality standards

“The University of Wolverhampton has extensive experience of working with international partners and looks forward to welcoming students onto a range of our business and computing courses. We are extremely impressed with STC’s commitment to the student experience and excellent academic quality standards and STC is an important strategic partner for the university.

“This new collaboration underlines our commitment to internationalisation and to growing our European connections following Brexit. Hopefully this partnership will attract more students and adults to continue their studies and encourage international students to study in Malta, especially in areas relevant to Malta’s economic, cultural and social development.”

Ana Pace Bonello, head of institution at STC Malta, commented: “We are very excited to be part of this new partnership that not only brings the University of Wolverhampton to Malta but allows us to offer an exciting package of business and computing courses to our students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

“STC Higher Education has, over recent years, expanded its intake and is offering wider course options as well as more flexibility in its learning programmes. We offer state-of-the-art training facilities and curricula to hundreds of Maltese and international students in partnership with world leaders such as NCC Education, Cisco and Axelos- Project Management Prince2.”

For more information about applying for the courses, visit the STC Malta website at https://stcmalta.com/. For more information about the University of Wolverhampton, visit www.wlv.ac.uk/.