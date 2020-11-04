The University of Malta has postponed graduation ceremonies owing to COVID-19 but will be issuing the degree or diploma scrolls to graduands later this month.

The university explained that with the current restrictions, it is not possible to hold graduation ceremonies for the 3500 students who are graduating this year as this would mean excluding family members and friends from attending.

The university consulted the Students’ Council (KSU) which in turn discussed the matter with students’ organisations. The majority of students’ societies reported a preference for graduation ceremonies to be held at a later time when they can be organised with the same solemnity as in previous years.

However, all graduands will be issued with their degree or diploma scroll dated 20 November 2020.